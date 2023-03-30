All Sections
Yorkshire landscape gardening company fined £600,000 over forklift truck driver's death in loading accident

An East Yorkshire garden landscaping company has been fined £600,000 after an employee died while loading a lorry.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST

Brian White, 59, of Selby, was working for Kelkay Limited at their main distribution site for aggregates and garden supplies at the old RAF Snaith airfield, and was operating a forklift truck on 15 June 2020.

Brian was fatally injured when the lorry he was loading was moved by the driver, pulling the forklift truck over and trapping him underneath.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found Kelkay Limited’s risk assessment failed to take into account the possibility of lorries moving while they are being loaded. HSE also found that the systems of work provided for ensuring that vehicles were not moved during loading activities were inadequate.

The main Kelkay site at the old RAF Snaith airfield
Family-owned Kelkay Limited, of Pollington, was found guilty of breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £600,000 and ordered to pay £20,848.71 in costs at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on March 30.

Mr White was an experienced forklift driver and left a partner and two sons. The eldest, Barry, said: “Not a day goes by without me thinking of my dad and how we have lost a massive part of our family. He was our rock who we could turn to for advice and help. We have lost a friend and a father and a grandad all in one go.

“He was a well-known part of the local area and his loss has affected many people around the community. We miss him so much. It still upsets me to this day and we will always remember him. Rest in peace Dad.”

Mr White’s partner Joan Petch said: “Brian went to work on that day but didn’t return home through no fault of his own. We had made plans for the future together but then everything was turned upside down on that day. My life was then a total disaster from that day.”

HSE inspector John Boyle commented: “This incident could have been avoided by implementing the correct control measures and safe working practices.”

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”