Nicholas Clayton, of Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, launched a volley of abuse at Adnan Hussain following a road rage incident in Grimesthorpe last year.

Adnan Hussain, who worked as a call handler for NHS 111 at the time and is now a civil servant, says Clayton told him to ‘get back to your own country’ and used a racial slur which we have chosen not to repeat.

The incident was witnessed by former Sheffield councillor Ibrar Hussain, who was in Adnan's car, and the pair drove immediately to Clayton’s then employer, Brocklebank & Co Demolition Ltd on nearby Bland Street, to report the incident to his superiors.

Nicholas Clayton, aged 51, of Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, is filmed being confronted by Adnan Hussain after racially abusing him

There they filmed Clayton in the truck cab as they asked why he had racially abused Adnan Hussain.

“He told me I’m a smelly b*******, I’m a **** and to get to my own country,” Adnan Hussain can be heard saying, with Clayton responding by nodding and saying ‘yeah’.

Asked for his name, the driver replies ‘Dick Turpin’ and subsequently asks ‘why drive like a ****’, before denying he had used a racial slur during the earlier incident.

Footage of that confrontation on February 26 last year was uploaded to TikTok, where it has been viewed 1.2 million times.

Clayton, who no longer works for the firm, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 10 where he was found guilty of causing alarm or distress by using threatening or insulting words in an incident the court ruled was racially and religiously aggravated.

The 51-year-old, who had pleaded not guilty, was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £250 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Speaking following the verdict, Adnan Hussain, who is 25 and lives in Sheffield Lane Top, said: “He showed no regret for the racially aggravated abuse, and I’m really happy that he's been found guilty and fined.