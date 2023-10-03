A lorry driver who continued his journey along the A1(M) for eight miles after hitting a police car that had stopped to deal with an oil spill has been jailed.

John Wickson, 55, of Sheffield Road in Barnsley, ploughed his HGV into the patrol vehicle, forcing two Nottinghamshire Police officers to jump over a crash barrier to avoid being hit.

He continued driving away from the scene in North Muskham, near Newark, in October 2017 but was pulled over further along the motorway and arrested.

Despite appearing in the magistrates court as his case progressed, he did not show up for his sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court, and was finally stopped by South Yorkshire Police officers in Sheffield earlier this year on other matters and arrested again.

Damage to the police car that John Wickson hit in his lorry

On Friday he was jailed for 16 months at Nottingham Crown Court for dangerous driving.

The court heard that the officers had parked their patrol car across the slow lane of the carriageway when they spotted a broken down vehicle. They were placing cones behind the barricade when they saw the HGV coming straight at them at speed. The lorry then crashed into the police car, showering them in debris and glass as they jumped out of the way of its path.

Sergeant Rob Harrison, one of the two police officers on the A1 that night, said: “The standard of driving displayed by Wickson that night was appalling. Driving a vehicle of that size safely involves a great deal of care and skill – neither of which were on display.

“Thankfully we were able to take evasive action but with a moment’s indecision the outcome could have been very different.

“Wickson made initial appearances in court but then failed to attend after discovering he was likely to be facing a custodial sentence. I’m pleased he has finally been brought to justice thanks to diligent checks by colleagues in South Yorkshire.”