Yorkshire man admits causing deaths of eight-month-old baby and aunt by dangerous driving

A man has admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash on the A1 in County Durham which killed a baby boy and his aunt.

Darryl Anderson, 38, was driving his Audi Q5 when he crashed into a Peugeot 308, killing eight-month-old Zackary Blades and 30-year-old Karlene Warner.

The fatal collision happened between Chester-le-Street and Durham at around 3.15am on Friday May 31.

Zackary’s mother, Shalorna Warner, who was driving the Peugeot, suffered minor injuries, Durham Police said.

Anderson, of Clarell Walk, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared at Durham Crown Court via video-link from prison and pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Around 30 grieving relatives were in the public gallery to hear him make his admission.

Anderson denied unlawfully possessing a knife and an axe at the time of the crash and those not guilty pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday July 9.

Judge Joanne Kidd said the family had only just heard some distressing details about the crash which they were told after it was known Anderson would plead guilty.

They will have time to process what they have learned before they make victim statements ahead of what the judge said will be a “very difficult hearing” for them next week.

When the judge asked Richard Dawson, defending, if he had any comments to make, he replied: “Only to express our sympathy and condolences to those who have been bereaved in this case.”

Anderson was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

After the crash, Shalorna Warner and Zackary’s father, Jack Blades, paid tribute to their son.

“I’m so sorry you never got to grow up,” they said.

“Our little Zack – mammy and daddy love you so much, you didn’t deserve any of this.

“You were such a happy, cheeky boy.

“I am so sorry this has happened – our hearts are truly broken. We will never forget you, you will always be in our hearts.”

The family also paid tribute to Ms Warner, saying: “How do we put into words to describe the amazing mother, partner, daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie, niece, and friend Karlene was?

“You light up every room you walked into like the bright shining diamond that you were.