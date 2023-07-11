All Sections
Yorkshire man admits manslaughter in case of father-of-two killed in gun and acid attack

A man on trial for the murder of a father-of-two in a gun and acid attack has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
By Pat Hurst, PA
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, Wigan, in the early evening of November 24 last year.

Michael Hillier, 39, and a second defendant, Rachel Fulstow, 37, have both pleaded not guilty to Mr Smith’s murder and are set to go on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the manslaughter of Mr Smith.

The same charge is denied by Fulstow, from Andrew Drive, York.

She also denies an additional charge of perverting the course of justice between January 21 and February 21.

A jury of five women and seven men were selected on Tuesday to try the case.

Trial judge Maurice Greene told them the case involved the loss of life of Mr Smith and emotions may run high but that they must put that to one side and judge the case only on the evidence heard in court.

The trial was expected to open on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning and last up to four weeks.