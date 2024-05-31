Yorkshire man admits threatening to kill Ed Miliband as judge refers to “serious crime” due to recent history

A 56-year-old man has admitted threatening to kill the former Labour leader, Ed Miliband.

In an apparent reference to the murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess, a judge told Michael Donaldson it was “serious crime” to threaten a member of parliament “given the relatively recent history”.

Donaldson, 56, of Askern Road, Bentley, South Yorkshire, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

He admitted one charge of making threats to kill Mr Miliband on March 23, in Doncaster.

Mr Miliband is the shadow climate change secretary and has been MP for Doncaster North since 2005.

Donaldson denied a further charge of making threats to kill Mr Miliband to a police officer on the same day, but the court heard his pleas were acceptable to the Crown and there will not be a trial.

No details of the incident were outlined in court on Friday.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said Donaldson will be sentenced on July 12.

He told the defendant: “This is a serious matter, for very obvious reasons.

“It’s always a serious matter to threaten to kill anyone. To threaten to kill a member of parliament in the current situation, given the relatively recent history, is a serious crime.”