Yorkshire man allowed fraudsters to use bank account for £20,000 gold scam

Haris Shafique was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court

A Yorkshire man who allowed fraudsters to use his bank account as part of a “gold” scam which swindled a woman out of more than £20,000 has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Bradford Crown Court heard how the scammers’ target had believed she was chatting online with man living in the USA who was working as “an admiral in the US Army”.

Judge Colin Burn noted that the claim was the least sophisticated part of the sophisticated fraud which involved bogus emails from a shipping company and demands to pay customs duty.

Prosecutor Olivia Fraser outlined details of the fraud which dated back to 2020 and involved a scammer claiming to be called John Richardson.

Miss Fraser said the complainant first made contact with the scammer through a gaming app and they then chatted regularly over another social media app for a few months.

Eventually the woman received an email suggesting that Richardson had found a large amount of gold, but was struggling to get it back to his military base undetected.

He sent her a photo purporting to show about 50,000 US dollars and some nuggets of gold which he suggested would be the “gift” he would send her.

Miss Fraser said the complainant did not believe anything would be sent to her, but she then received emails from a shipping company requiring payment of £4,230.

The woman transferred two sums totalling that amount into the bank account of Haris Shafique and then paid over a further £19,000 after being told that Richardson faced a court martial if she didn’t send more money.

The scammers tried to get more money from her by claiming another man was being held in prison or that a “bounty hunter” would be able to get all her cash back if she used his services.

The court heard that all the money paid into Shafique’s bank account had then been transferred to an account in Nigeria and his barrister James Holding said his naive client had not gained financially from his involvement.

Shafique, now 32, had gone to Pakistan to get married in late 2020 when the police investigation began and he was not arrested until he flew into Manchester Airport in November 2021.

The complainant, who lost a total of £21,630, described the situation as “one big nightmare” which had ruined her life.

Father-of-one Shafique, of Hall Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to an offence of being concerned in a money laundering arrangement and today he was sentenced to six months in jail suspended for 18 months.

Judge Colin Burn ordered him to do 180 hours unpaid work and he must pay compensation to the complainant of £5000 at the rate of £175 per month.