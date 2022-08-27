Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Beighton, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.

He is further charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Police

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, Rawcliffe, York, faces one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

They were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Warrants of further detention were granted on Tuesday, CTPNE said.