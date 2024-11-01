Yorkshire man arrested after Ben Stokes' home was burgled while wife and children were home

A Yorkshire man has been arrested after England captain Ben Stokes' home in County Durham was burgled.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stokes said his wife and two children were at home in Castle Eden during the break-in on the evening of October 17 when his OBE and other valuables were taken.

Durham Police said a 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of burglary overnight on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.

A man has been arrested after burglars broke into Ben Stokes' home while his wife and two children were present and stole his OBE among numerous other personal items.

Stokes had been in Pakistan for a Test series on the night of the incident.

He said the items stolen included the medal which he received when he was made an OBE in the 2020 New Year Honours for helping England win the World Cup the year before.

Describing the break-in on his personal X account, Stokes also posted images of the things stolen from his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items pictured include a Christian Dior handbag, a gold ring with England cricket insignia and bracelets.

"By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and two young children were in the house," Stokes wrote.

"Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm. Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state.

"All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been."