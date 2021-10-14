Yorkshire man arrested for damaging Stonehenge - by removing artefacts he found with his metal detector

A Yorkshire man has been arrested for damaging Stonehenge

The 30-year-old Yorkshire man arrested after he posted photographs of his discoveries on social media in August and September this year.

Wiltshire Police launched an investigation and soon identified the suspect, tasking West Yorkshire Police with apprehending him.

On locating him at his home in Bradford, he was arrested for five offences: damaging a protected monument, using a metal detector in a protected place without the written consent of the Secretary of State, removing an archaeological or historical interest which is discovered by the use of a metal detector in a protected place without the written consent and possession of explosives without a valid permit.

During his arrest, officers found cannabis in his possession - an offence which landed him a caution.

He has since been released under investigation.

PC Emily Thomas, Heritage Crime Officer at Wiltshire Police said: “We are fortunate to live in a beautiful county with many heritage sites.

"Unfortunately, these sites occasionally attract the wrong sorts of visitors who are intent on personal gain and disregard the law.

“Our heritage assets are protected by specific criminal offences to prevent the damage caused by unlicensed alteration and thereby diminish the enjoyment of heritage sites for others.