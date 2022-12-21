News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire man arrested for human trafficking after woman tells police at Hull Paragon Station that she had been forced into sex work

Several people have been arrested across Yorkshire and one man charged after a woman managed to tell police at a railway station that she had been the victim of sex trafficking.

Humberside Police said: “A man has been remanded after being charged with a human trafficking offence following his arrest yesterday.

“Colleagues from British Transport Police were approached by a woman at Hull Paragon Station on Monday 19 December. The woman reported that she had been trafficked into the country and forced into sex work in various towns and cities across the UK.

“Officers from our specialist Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team investigated the reports and arrested three people in Hull yesterday (Tuesday 20 December).

Hull Paragon Station, where the woman managed to tell police she had been sex trafficked
“Gheorghe Bonculescu, 26, of Balby, Doncaster, has been charged with human trafficking with a view to exploitation. He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 21 December), where he was remanded into custody to appear at court next month.

“Two women were also arrested in connection with the reports. They have both since been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.

“If anyone has information that may assist with our enquiries, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 118 of 19 December.

“Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”