Yorkshire man caught doing 60mph in a 30mph zone was driving to court and already banned from the roads

A 29-year-old man has been jailed after being caught speeding while driving to court and already disqualified.

Hayden Kee, age 29, of Queen Street, Bradford appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being caught driving whilst disqualified on his way to court for the same offence.

At 9am on Tuesday Roads police stopped Kee for driving at 60mph in a 30mph zone on Huddersfield Road in Bradford.

Further enquiries revealed he had already been banned from driving twice earlier in the year.

Kee was sentenced to four months in prison and his driving disqualification has been extended for a further two and a half years.

Sergeant Steven Suggitt of West Yorkshire Police said: “Driving disqualifications are put in place for good reason, to keep the roads of West Yorkshire safe. Ignorance of these court orders puts members of the public at risk and the consequences of these actions can be much worse than in this case.

