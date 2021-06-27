Awais Ahmed, 21, formerly of Empire Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of six counts of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing.

The charges include the possession with intent to supply Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and MDMA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured, Awais Ahmed. Photo credit: South Yorkshire Police

He was served a 10-year custodial sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 25.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, who heads up the South Yorkshire Police's response to knife crime, said: “I am pleased that Awais Ahmed has been handed a sentence which will take him off our streets for a significant period of time."

The Chief Inspector confirmed Mr Ahmed was arrested on September 21 last year following a warrant executed by the Armed Crime Team three days earlier at an address on Brookfield Road, Sheffield, where drugs were recovered.

Officers conducting the warrant also recovered a firearm and ammunition, taking them off the streets for good.

Chief Inspector Murphy added: "This is a positive result for local residents who are fed up with drug dealing taking place on their doorsteps.

"Ultimately, the funds from the supply of drugs are used to fund criminal activity. By removing individuals from networks of dealers, the supply chain is weakened and opportunities for further police activity are created.

"We are committed to tackling drug supply in our communities, please make sure you report any concerns to us, your information does make a difference."

__________

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.