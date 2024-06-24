A man from Yorkshire has been jailed for child sex offences after preying on a teenage girl.

Michael Murray, groomed the victim and plied her with prescription medication.

The 39-year-old, of Prescott Street, Halifax, was found guilty of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault after a trial which concluded at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had also admitted 32 drugs offences, which included possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

Michael Murray, 39, of Prescott Street, Halifax, was found guilty of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

The court heard that officers found a large supply of prescription drugs at his home after he was initially arrested in connection with the sex offences, which took place between 2021 and 2022.

Further searches resulted in substantial quantities of cocaine and amphetamines, being found in quantities that were consistent with being involved in the supply of drugs. He was also found in possession of cannabis.

Appearing before the court for sentencing on Friday, June 21 Murray was jailed for a total of 14 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police’s Detective Constable Riah Nicholson of the Calderdale District Safeguarding Team said: “I want to acknowledge and thank the victim for her bravery and courage in coming forward to report the abhorrent offences that she was subjected to and for then having to navigate the criminal justice process.

“I’m pleased that the court has been able to hand down a sentence that reflects the true severity of Murray’s crimes.