Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Betts, of Carlyle Court, Maltby Rotherham, reportedly kept ‘Cliff’ the American alligator in a purpose-built outhouse and tank in his back garden for over a year.

However, when police visited his home on July 11 last year for a separate matter, they came across the 1.2 metre long reptile - at which point, they had to ask if it was licensed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Magistrates Court heard on March 12 how Betts “did not know” he needed papers to keep the alligator as he pleaded guilty to breaching the Keeping Dangerous Animals Act.

When later asked by officers where he got the animal, the 32-year-old said he received it from ‘a friend’ a year before, but declined to say who.

The court heard Cliff was seized by inspectors from Rotherham Borough Council’s animal welfare service, and is now reportedly being kept at an unspecified park in Liverpool.

However, the court heard Betts is now working to get the alligator back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His defence counsel, Mr James Gray, told the court: “Mr Betts is not being prosecuted for neglect or mistreatment.

“What he is hoping to achieve is by working with the appropriate departments of the council he can one day obtain a licence and apply to get the alligator back.”

A Yorkshire man kept a one metre long alligator in his back garden

In sentencing, the bench said there was “no suggestion” the animal was being kept poorly, or in a way that was unsafe to the alligator or other people.

Betts was fined £333, ordered to pay a £133 surcharge and £468 in costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American alligator is a large crocodilian reptile native to Southeastern United States and a small section of northeastern Mexico.

Adult male American alligators usually measure between 3.4 to 4.6 metres in length, while adult females have an average length of between 2.6 to 3 metres.