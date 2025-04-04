Yorkshire man prosecuted after fly-tipping sofas on his own street
In August 2024, reports of three leather sofas found abandoned on King Street led the neighbourhood wardens to investigate. After inquiries, Luke Harrison, a resident of King Street, was identified as the person responsible for the fly-tipped items.
Harrison, aged 43, was found guilty of the offence on February 27, 2025, and was sentenced on March 27 to a conditional discharge for two years. In addition, he was fined £526. The conditional discharge means that if Harrison commits another offence in the next two years, he will be sentenced for both the current and any new offences.
Councillor Wendy Cain, BMBC’s spokesperson for public health and communities, said:“Fly-tipping remains a blight on our borough but this latest prosecution, fine and the conditional discharge imposed on the person responsible shows that we take fly-tipping incredibly seriously and we won’t tolerate it within our communities.
“With the help and support of the wider public, we will continue to identify and prosecute any offenders.
“I’d like to thank our wardens, the Safer Communities team and our litigation team for their help and hard work in this prosecution.”