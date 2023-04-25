LISTEN: Yorkshire man slammed after he called 999 when security stopped him from entering Primark to buy joggers

All Sections
Yorkshire man slammed after he called 999 when security stopped him from entering Primark to buy joggers

A man from Yorkshire called 999 to tell police he was being stopped from entering a Primark store to buy joggers.

By daniel sheridan
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

The audio recording of the call has been shared by West Yorkshire Police as part of their ‘Not 999’ series.

On the call the man said he wanted to buy joggers with some money he had.

He asked police to attend the store to ‘talk to’ the security officer to allow him in.

LISTEN: Yorkshire man slammed after he called 999 when security stopped him from entering Primark to buy joggersLISTEN: Yorkshire man slammed after he called 999 when security stopped him from entering Primark to buy joggers
"No, he is not doing his job”, the man replied.

The call handler cleared the line shortly after the man used expletives to describe the security officer.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Inappropriate use of 999 wastes valuable time that should be spent assisting people who really need our help.

“Only call 999 in an emergency.”