Yorkshire man to appear in court charged with attempted rape on woman in her 80s

A man in his 20s is set to appear in court charged with the attempted rape of an elderly woman in Yorkshire.

A woman in her 80s was assaulted while in Firth Park in Sheffield on Sunday (Dec 4), South Yorkshire Police said. A short time later, 23-year-old Saed Mohamed, of The Oval in Firth Park, on suspicion of attempted rape, Section 18 assault and sexual assault. He was also arrested in connection with an earlier assault in Sheffield city centre. He is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on December 8.

The woman assaulted in the Firth Park incident was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Welsh, leading the investigation, said: “I understand this is an alarming incident and we have now charged a man in connection with what happened. There is no place for violence in our communities. Today (Dec 7) in Sheffield we are delivering our latest Operation Duxford which is focused on tackling violence against women and girls, a key priority for our force.”

