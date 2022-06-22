Yorkshire man who built home-made bomb and left it outside house to cause 'fear and distress' to victim jailed

Darrel Greig, 45, of Navenby Grove, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court yesterday to one year and four months in prison following a bomb hoax in May that was targeted at a victim.

Police and military explosives experts were sent to a property in north Hull following reports that a 'bomb' had been found outside it during the early hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the MOD examined the device, a 400-metre cordon was place around the house with members of the public evacuated from their homes.

Darrel Greig

Greig had used a series of household items including a mobile phone and petrol canister to construct the hoax device in a bid cause fear, alarm and distress to his victim.

Appearing at court, he entered a guilty plea.

PC Nicola Knight from Humberside Police said: “I’m pleased that he is now behind bars receiving punishment for his actions, which undoubtedly caused his victim and the local community an unforgiveable amount of stress and fear.

“Nobody should have to feel unsafe in their own home or community and should be able to go about their daily lives with no fear.