Yorkshire man who lived high life after making £1m from illegal streaming jailed

A Yorkshire man who used the £1million he made from an illegal streaming operation to live the high life has been jailed for more than three years.

Stephen Woodward used his ill-gotten gains to buy designer clothes, jet off on holidays and drive around in a Jaguar F-Type V8 coupe worth £91,000.

City of London Police said the 36-year-old sold illegal access to copyrighted content through the websites IPTV Hosting, Helix Hosting and Black and White TV.

IPTV Hosting provided illegal access to more than 4,500 channels including Sky Sports and BT Sports to end users and resellers for a fee.

An investigation found subscriptions were paid for via card payments, 13 PayPal accounts owned by Stephen and peer-to-peer payment services such as Circle.

He would then exchange the money into cryptocurrency, convert it back to flat currency and then deposit it across 23 bank accounts, police said.

Stephen's brother Christopher Woodward, 34, also received £126,000 derived from the sales of the illegal streaming websites.

Following an investigation by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at City of London Police, the brothers were sentenced at York Crown Court on July 11.

Stephen, of Thirsk, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after he pleaded guilty at the same court on February 21, 2025 to distributing articles infringing copyright and four money laundering offences.

Christopher, also of Thirsk, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and must also complete 240 hours of unpaid work. He pleaded guilty at the same court on the same date to money laundering.

Investigators also secured an all-assets restraint order against a total of £1.1 million held by Stephen. A further £144,121 worth of cash, which was seized from Stephen during the investigation, was also frozen.

These funds, in addition to jewellery seized by officers from Stephen's address, will now be subject to confiscation proceedings.

Det Const Daryl Fryatt, of City of London Police, said: "Illegal streaming weakens the creative industries by diverting money away from legitimate businesses and into the hands of criminals like Stephen Woodward.

"Lost revenue as a result of illegal streaming means fewer jobs and less investment in future opportunities. It's estimated that this criminal activity contributes to over 80,000 job losses each year alone.

"Stephen was brazen in running his illegal steaming websites. Despite being the subject of a criminal investigation, he had clearly not learned his lesson and yet again attempted to gain financially from his illegal activity.

"His sentencing and upcoming confiscation proceedings should send a message that there are significant consequences for criminals who enable illegal access to copyrighted content."

Stephen was arrested in November 2019. During a search of his home officers seized a computer, a hard drive and nine phones, as well as £4,760 in cash found in a desk drawer in his living room.

Around 100 envelopes, each containing a SIM card with a name written on it, were also seized. Stephen used the SIM cards to help open PayPal and bank accounts using false identities he had bought online.

Stephen was released under investigation while enquiries continued.

PIPCU's analysis of Stephen's phone uncovered evidence to show that he had been in communication with various companies to assist with the running of IPTV Hosting.

In his messages to Christopher, Stephen said that he was making £100,000 a month through illegal streaming.

In 2020, while the investigation into IPTV Hosting was underway, officers were alerted by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) that Stephen had started running two further illegal streaming websites, Black and White TV and Helix Hosting.

The websites provided illegal access to watch Premier League matches, as well as over 6,500 channels from around the world.

Officers from PIPCU arrested Stephen for the second time and searched his home address in July 2020. He told officers that "the cash is in the same place as last time", referring to the desk drawer in his living room, from which around £28,600 in cash was seized.

He was again released under investigation.

In October 2022, Stephen was detained by Border Force officers at Gatwick whilst attempting to board a flight to Vancouver. Three bundles of cash, worth a total of £10,870, were seized from his luggage.

The cash seized by BTP and Border Force officers was incorporated into PIPCU's investigation.