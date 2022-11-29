Yorkshire man who raped woman in her own bed as she slept said he 'couldn't help it'

A man who abused the trust a woman had put in him by raping her in her own bed as she slept told police officers he ‘couldn’t help it’ when he was interviewed over the horrific attack.

Paul Newcombe has access to the woman’s property and went into her home one night and raped his victim while she was sleeping. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police during the investigation that she had initially laid there and hoped it wasn’t really happening.

She eventually opened her eyes and asked Newcombe what he was doing, and he quickly got dressed and left her home. His victim called the police and he was quickly arrested. When being interviewed over the attack, he told officers she had not consented to having sex with him and he knew that it was wrong, but ‘he couldn’t help it’ and ‘it got out of hand’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcombe, formerly of Broadwater Drive in Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Novembr 25 after admitting rape at an earlier hearing. He was jailed for five years and eight months.

Paul Newcombe has been jailed for five years and eight months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant William McLean,of South Yorkshire Police, said: “My thoughts and thanks are with the victim who has been at the heart of our investigation. The bravery she has shown throughout has been commendable, particularly in her decision to attend court last week and face her attacker, to see him sentenced for what he did to her.