Two men from Yorkshire have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after gold and jewellery worth up to £2 million was seized by Greater Manchester Police in what is thought to be a record gold haul for the force.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was made aware of a suspicious vehicle at Manchester Airport at around 11.40pm on October 30.

Officers attended and seven gold bars were discovered within the vehicle – with an estimated total value of £700,000.

Following an initial investigation over the weekend, two suspects were identified and arrested on Monday night when they arrived back in the UK on an inbound flight.

The two men – aged 49 and 45 – were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They remain in custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

A subsequent search of their luggage revealed a further estimated £1 million worth of gold and jewellery.

Further searches of the suspects’ addresses in Bradford revealed further gold bars worth around £60,000, in addition to a £30,000 watch and sum of money.

The total gold seized is believed to be the biggest haul in GMP’s history.

Detective Inspector Sarah Langley, from GMP’s economic crime unit, said: “Following initial inquiries, we have begun a money laundering investigation and have been working through all information available to us as part of this work.

“Any discovery of this size is of course something we want to explore all reasons for, and our specialist officers are currently determining the reasons for the gold and jewellery being brought into the country.

“Any offences regarding money or the illegal dealing and possession of goods is something we will simply never tolerate, and we will always act to ensure people are acting within the confines of the law.

“If this is something that you may have knowledge of, please do get in touch with us, as your information could greatly assist with our work.”