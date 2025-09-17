Yorkshire men arrested on suspicion of terrorism plot released without charge

Four men who were arrested over a week ago on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism have been released without charge, police said.

The men, from Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby and London, were arrested on September 5 on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said the “pre-planned, intelligence-led operation” saw properties searched in Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby, West Bromwich and Hounslow.

On Tuesday CTPNE said the 49-year-old man from London, who was arrested at a house in West Browmwich, was released without charge on Friday.

The remaining men – a 33-year-old man from Leeds, a 31-year-old man from Huddersfield and a 34-year-old man from Derby – were released on Tuesday afternoon.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “Extensive inquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge these men with any offences.

“Please be reassured that there is also no evidence to suggest a threat to the UK in connection with our ongoing investigation.

“Public safety remains our priority at all times, and we will continue to work with our partners and policing colleagues to act on any information which could indicate terrorist-related activity.