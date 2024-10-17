Yorkshire money launderer who fled to Dubai after setting up ‘Duracell' drink company with no permission jailed

A money launderer who fled the country after setting up a company to manufacture ‘Duracell energy drinks’ without the company’s permission has been sent to jail almost 12 years after he was convicted.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yasar Hussain, from Bradford, set up a company to manufacture an energy drink styled on the Duracell battery brand.

Hussain, 43, had travelled overseas and persuaded four international companies to pay advance fees for the sole distribution rights to the drink in their respective countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Hussain did not have Duracell’s permission to use their intellectual property and used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Yasar Hussain, was found guilty of 13 counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in December 2012, following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

Hussain was found guilty of 13 counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in December 2012, following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

The charges related to £312,520.58 paid into business accounts owned by Hussain.

During his trial at Hull Crown Court in November 2012, Hussain fled the country despite being bailed not to leave the court precinct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police subsequently traced him to Dubai where he was using a false identity.

However, he was apprehended by Polish authorities in August this year after flying into Warsaw Airport from Dubai.

Hussain was extradited back to the UK last Wednesday (9/10) and appeared before Grimsby Crown Court in front of the original trial judge for sentencing on Thursday last week.

Hussain, formerly of Ashburnam Grove, Manningham, had his original sentence of seven years and six months, handed down in his absence in January 2013, confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also given a further six-month sentence for failing to appear in court in relation to the original trial, and another six-month sentence for failing to appear in relation to an unrelated dangerous driving charge dating back to July 2009. Both additional sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

A further Proceeds of Crime Act order in relation to the £300,000 will be heard before magistrates at a later date, the court was told.