Yorkshire money laundering suspects caught by police after flying to Las Vegas to see Tyson Fury fight Deontay Wilder

Two money laundering suspects from North Yorkshire were caught by police after they flew to Las Vegas to watch Tyson Fury fight Deontay Wilder in the boxing.

The York men, aged 37 and 18, are currently under investigation by North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit.

They were arrested on suspicion of money laundering at Monks Cross in York on February 19.

Officers seized a significant amount of cash and other high-value items found in their possession, including from an address in York.

Following questioning they were released under investigation while enquiries continue, but this didn't deter them from heading to Las Vegas to watch the WBC heavyweight title fight at the weekend.

However, due to communication between North Yorkshire Police and US authorities, they were prevented from entering the country.

A further sum of money was seized from the men and they were placed on a flight back to the UK.

Detective Inspector Fi McEwan, of the Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was a great example of international joint-working when it comes to tackling suspected serious and organised crime.

“While this particular investigation is ongoing and we therefore cannot go into further detail at this stage, it is important to stress the determination of the police and our partner agencies – both in the UK and around the world - to expose offenders to justice and ensure they do not profit from their criminal activities.”