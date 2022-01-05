Yorkshire mother accused of imprisoning son claimed respite care stopped because he became fed up

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how Lorna Hewitt, aged 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield and her husband Craig Hewitt, 42, and have denied falsely imprisoning Mrs Hewitt’s 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in the attic of their family home and neglecting him during a seven-month period.

Nicholas Campbell QC, prosecuting, told the trial jury how an ambulance was called to the Hewitts’ home in the early hours of June 2, 2020, where Mrs Hewitt’s son Matthew, who is autistic and has health and learning difficulties, was found seriously underweight and dehydrated with his life hanging in the balance.

Mr Campbell claimed if Craig and Lorna Hewitt had not cancelled the respite care stays he received at Blossom View, High Green, Sheffield, he would never have ended up in hospital fighting for his life.

He added Matthew was welcome at Blossom View where he was allowed to stay for a week or longer but the couple allegedly chose to cancel his visits.

Lorna Hewitt told the jury on January 4 during the end of Matthew’s time at Blossom View he was not enjoying himself and she assumed he was getting fed up and wanted to come home and he did not want to go out as much.

Mrs Hewitt said Matthew would go out a couple of times a week with her but he did not want to go out as much.

But after Matthew was also withdrawn from Hillsborough College, according to Mr Campbell, there had been a plan for him to go to the Burton Street Centre.

However, Mrs Hewitt told the jury there were issues with public transport and Matthew did not enjoy the gardening projects.

When Mr Campbell asked Mrs Hewitt if there were financial issues she said she was aware of an outstanding £2,802 council arrears payment for Matthew’s supported living but she said Craig had told her he had sorted it out.

Mr Campbell pointed out Craig and Lorna Hewitt had left Matthew alone in the house twice towards the end of 2019 when they visited Mr Hewitt’s mother and when they attended a yearly review meeting.

But Mrs Hewitt said she had been anxious leaving Matthew but there were no other times when he was left alone and she tried to make him as safe as she could.

Mr Campbell said the couple had started locking Matthew in his room at night but Mrs Hewitt claimed he had been left downstairs when they went out.

Craig Hewitt and Lorna Hewitt have pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment from between November, 2019 and to June 2, 2020. They have pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm between the same dates.

Mr Hewitt told police Matthew was being fed and he claimed there were locks on doors because their home used to be student accommodation. He claimed Matthew had been locked in at night so he did not set off security alarms.