Yorkshire mountain rescue team vows to continue saving lives after base is targeted by thieves

Mountain rescue volunteers have vowed to continue serving their community after thieves broke into their headquarters.

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue in West Yorkshire were targeted when burglars broke into their base and stole computers and prescription drugs for patients.

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team

The Marsden-based team has been left devastated by the crime, which occurred overnight between Monday and Tuesday this week.

The headquarters on Manchester Road were broken into and a safe was prised from the wall inside the building.

Prescription drugs including Morphine and Diazepam were inside the safe, alongside a laptop and two computer screens.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the crime and has said a quantity of drugs and paperwork have since been recovered nearby, although much of the safe's contents remains missing.

A statement on the Rescue Service's Facebook page on Wednesday said: "Team members arrived at our HQ in Marsden last night to discover we had been broken into. This has occurred somewhere between 5pm Monday and 6:30pm Tuesday.

"We are working with West Yorkshire Police on their investigations.

"There were a number of items taken which allow us to control a call out smoothly and serve our local community.

"We are insured, and as a team we will not let this stop us helping those in need until the control items are replaced."

A public fundraiser set up has since raised more than £200 for the Rescue Team.