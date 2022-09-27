Yorkshire mum loses unborn baby after being injured in horror crash at car cruise

Georgia Wood, 22, who was six weeks pregnant, said her 20-month-old son, Harrison, had lost a “lifetime best friend” after she got the crushing news that the child had not survived.

The carer decided to go to the car meet in Scunthorpe with friends Connor Richard, 23, and Chloe Boddy, 23, after splitting up with her partner.

But minutes after Georgia filmed a series of speeding cars, a Ford Fiesta smashed into the crowd, leaving four people - including Connor - in a critical condition.

Georgia Wood had been expecting a sibling for her son Harrison, 20 months

Georgia was rushed to hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain, along with gashes to the back of her head and cuts to her knees and ankles.

But even more tragically, doctors later performed a scan on her unborn baby, which revealed that the mum had suffered a shocking miscarriage.

Speaking about her devastating loss, Georgia said she was struggling to come to terms with the events of the evening.

She said: “I was looking forward to having a little brother or sister for my son, to be their lifetime best friend, as you don’t get closer than a sibling.

Georgia Wood's injuries

“That’s now all been taken away from both me and my son. My family have lost a niece or a nephew – and a grandchild.

“It’s really hard to think if I hadn’t gone there, I wouldn’t be in this situation now.

“And it’s not nice to think what was taken away from me because someone basically couldn’t handle their car.

“It was one of the first car meets that I had ever been to, but I’d just split up with my partner, and my friends said: ‘Let’s go out’.

“We should have originally gone to one in Sheffield, but I didn’t want to run into my ex.”

Georgia said the pals had originally headed to a car park near a set of supermarkets but had later moved to Flixborough Industrial Estate.

She said: “My friends are big into cars. They love that and I love my friends. They said the next location would be released in 15 minutes.”

When Georgia got to the second location, she said the crowd numbered “a couple of hundred”.

But disaster struck around 9.10pm on September 24, when the Ford Fiesta smashed into bystanders, leaving Georgia and 10 other people injured.

Georgia said: “I honestly don’t remember anything from the crash, like screeching tyres or being hit. I just woke up and found I was on the floor.

“It was like an out-of-body experience. I was slipping in and out of consciousness.

“My head was pounding, and a lady said, “Georgia, you’ve been in a car accident, just stay still.” But I was asking people where Chloe and Connor were.

"I was desperate to find them.”

Georgia was then taken to hospital where doctors found a “small bleed” on her brain. Her head was also glued three times as she had a gash to the back of it.”

“When two doctors came into the room, I knew at that point that it was not good.

“I was upset about it. I did cry a bit about it, but my main focus was on Connor. My friend was in the ICU.

“It’s upsetting to see my friend in that situation because someone wanted to be Lewis Hamilton in their car.”

Humberside Police said a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the crash.

They said: “As part of our investigations, a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

