Paul Grayson, 51, is said to have recorded women in the shower, in the bath and on the toilet at Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of vouyerism and three charges of making indecenent images of children at Sheffield Crown Court today (Mar 2).

He'd previously admitted sexual assault, voyeurism and other charges at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in January.

Paul Grayson leaves an earlier hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Police said many of the offences were committed in the Day Case Theatre Unit at the hospital between 2017 and 2020.

Grayson, of Woodstock Road, Sheffield, admitted 13 voyeurism charges, including one created by new upskirting legislation at the previous magistrates hearing.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one of sexual touching and one of taking an indecent image of a 17-year-old child.

During a brief hearing before the Recorder of Sheffield, he pleadef guilty to making intimate records of women and more than 100 indecent images of children.

He was bailed on the condition he stay away from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital except for bona fide appointments and in emergencies.

But he was warned that he 'more than likely' faces a jail term when he is sentenced before the same court on May 9.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, told him: "You have pleaed guilty to these matters, you have also pleaded guilty to a number of other matters in the magistrates court.

"You will be sentenced by me on May 9 at a hearing due to start at 10.30.

"I am required to tell you that all sentencing options are open.

"It is almost inevitbale that you will be sent to prison, the only issue for me to decide is how long that will be and where you are a danger to the public.

"I have made no decision in this case. You must appear before this court at 10.30 and you must fully co-operate with the probation service."