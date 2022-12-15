Yorkshire nursery owner devastated after car ploughed into business just minutes after toddlers left the building

The owners of a Yorkshire nursery have been left “devastated” after a car ploughed into the business just minutes after toddlers had left the building.

The silver vehicle sent debris flying across the floor of Little Rainbows Day Nursery as parents were putting their kids in their cars and saying goodbye to staff.

Joanne Alvy, 36, who runs the business with her husband Simon, 46, said they were “devastated” by the crash, which took place around 5.50 pm on Monday, December 12.

She said she was “relieved” no one was hurt in the incident but added it was tough to see her business - where 117 young kids are enrolled - suffer just before Christmas.

The mother-of-two said: “It happened at about 5.50 pm. The last child had just left the building. His parents were literally in the car park, getting in their car, when it happened.

“The corner of the nursery was completely caved in. It took the radiator off the wall, so there was water everywhere. There was just a massive hole in the wall.

“We are very relieved and grateful that nobody was hurt, but at the same time, we’re devastated that this has happened to our business. It’s our livelihood. It’s our passion.

“You don’t run a nursery for the money, you run it because you care – and there’s a knock-on impact.”

Shocking photos show the wreckage after motorist ploughed into a nursery just minutes after toddlers had left the building.

Joanne, who lives next door to the day care centre, in Liversedge, Kirklees, said staff had come running to her door after the car ploughed into the wall.

She said: “We’ve had offers of support from families that access the nursery, and other nurseries have offered support and help to provide child care.

“For this to then happen is an absolutely huge blow. But we will come back fighting. We will get it fixed and get the doors open."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 6.01 pm on Monday, December 12, police received a report of a vehicle colliding with a wall in Halifax Road, Liversedge.

Joanne Alvy, 36, runs the business with her husband Simon, 46.

“Officers attended and found that the collision had damaged the wall of a building."No injuries were reported.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

