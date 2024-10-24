Yorkshire petrol station worker in critical condition as two men charged by police
The men have been charged following the incident at a petrol station in Normanton in which a man was seriously injured.
Taghan Bal, 18, of Wyatts Green Road, Wyatts Green, Essex, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent, dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.
Aderoju Adeniran, 31, of Central Street, Islington, London, has been charged with perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.
The charges relate to an incident at the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road, Normanton, in which a staff member suffered serious injuries.
The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition, police said.
Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday October 24.