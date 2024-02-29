Yorkshire physiotherapist and RAF veteran to stand trial accused of raping woman

Nigel Barrington Bondswell, 60, appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, one of assault by penetration and one of common assault.

The charges all relate to the same woman and are alleged to have occurred on the same date in 2020.

However, due to a backlog of trials he will not take the stand until February 2025.

Bradford Crown Court, where Nigel Barrington Bondswell will stand trial next year

He was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance.