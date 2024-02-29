All Sections
Yorkshire physiotherapist and RAF veteran to stand trial accused of raping woman

A physiotherapist who allegedly raped a woman is to stand trial for a number of offences.
Grace Newton
Grace Newton
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:39 GMT

Nigel Barrington Bondswell, 60, appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, one of assault by penetration and one of common assault.

The charges all relate to the same woman and are alleged to have occurred on the same date in 2020.

However, due to a backlog of trials he will not take the stand until February 2025.

Bradford Crown Court, where Nigel Barrington Bondswell will stand trial next year

He was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance.

The physiotherapist, who now lives with his mother in Bradford, had a private practice and has previously worked in professional rugby league and within the NHS. He has also served in the RAF.