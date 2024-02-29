Yorkshire physiotherapist and RAF veteran to stand trial accused of raping woman
Nigel Barrington Bondswell, 60, appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, one of assault by penetration and one of common assault.
The charges all relate to the same woman and are alleged to have occurred on the same date in 2020.
However, due to a backlog of trials he will not take the stand until February 2025.
He was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance.
The physiotherapist, who now lives with his mother in Bradford, had a private practice and has previously worked in professional rugby league and within the NHS. He has also served in the RAF.