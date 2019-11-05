Yorkshire police dogs sniff out more than 650,000 illegal cigarettes in last six months

Police dogs have uncovered more than 650,000 illegal cigarettes and packets of tobacco across Hull and East Yorkshire in the last six months.

The illegal items were found hidden on top of fridges, behind false shelves, behind remote controlled walls, inside food containers, buried in gardens and inside false drawers or around door frames, police have revealed.

The illegal items were found hidden on top of fridges, behind false shelves, behind remote controlled walls, inside food containers, buried in gardens and inside false drawers or around door frames, police have revealed.

The Humberside force has been working with Trading Standards searching hundreds of premises using intelligence from the public.

The Inland Revenue and HM Revenue and Customs have brought their own prosecutions, and six shops have been closed because of suspected criminal activity.

The shops that were closed were on Beverley Road, Hessle Road and Anlaby Road in Hull.

Licensing PC Karen Walker said: “It has been a challenge to find some of these hiding places where illegal goods are being stashed.

The illegal cigarettes were found hidden on top of fridges, behind false shelves, behind remote controlled walls, inside food containers, buried in gardens and inside false drawers or around door frames, police have revealed.

“It might seem like we’re just taking cheap cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol off the streets but these are not victimless crimes.

“Cheap smuggled illegal and counterfeit cigarettes and alcohol can be bought at pocket money prices, and can therefore be alluring to vulnerable children for instance.

“They can also cause and contribute to drink related crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour in the areas where these items are being sold.

We’re also finding and are investigating possible links to more serious criminality involving organised crime gangs and people trafficking.

The illegal items were found hidden on top of fridges, behind false shelves, behind remote controlled walls, inside food containers, buried in gardens and inside false drawers or around door frames, police have revealed.

“We’re pleased that honest and responsible landlords who are notified of crimes at their premises have worked with us taken action, and have terminated some leases. This has in turn shut businesses down or has led to them having their licences being revoked.

“This co-operation has prevented any further criminal activity being committed at the premises.

“Our actions sends a stark warning to those involved in supplying cheap illicit tobacco and alcohol that we’ll seek every avenue to disrupt them.

"If you have any information or suspicions about criminal behaviour going on in your community, please contact us on 101, 999 in an emergency, or the independent charity Crimestoppers if you want to remain anonymous."