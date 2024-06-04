Yorkshire police force warning after spike in online cryptocurrency scams

Police in Yorkshire have warned people to be extra vigilant about a new online scam.

Officers in North Yorkshire have seen a spike in cryptocurrency investment scams.

In May 2024, Action Fraud data has shown a total of more than £105,000 has been stolen from 15 people residing in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have each fallen victim to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency scams where they have agreed to pay advance fees on the promise of receiving something valuable in return.

Police in Yorkshire have warned people to be extra vigilant about a new online scam.

In some cases, there have been a series of further fees demanded or the fraudster will simply disappear – leaving victims thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Detective Inspector Janine Mitchell, Head of Economic Crime, has urged residents to remain vigilant to the scammers and take great care before thinking about investing in cryptocurrency investment schemes advertised online.

DI Mitchell said: “This is clearly a very worrying trend and the crimes are having a deep impact on the victims who are mostly aged in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They feel like they have been suckered in and that they should have known better than to fall into such a trap, but that’s entirely down to the persuasive tactics used by the scammers.

“Please don’t ever feel pressured into anything that you are not sure of and always remember the wise old saying, ‘if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is’.