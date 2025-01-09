Yorkshire Police hunt masked man who shouted 'this is a robbery' but left empty handed
Shortly after 8pm, on December 12 2024, a struck a Subway chain store on New Road Side, in Horsforth.
He pushed the lone female member of staff into the kitchen area and made threats and demanded she open the safe.
A delivery driver then entered the store and confronted the suspect who punched the driver in the face and left the scene empty handed.
At about 8.30pm, the same suspect entered the Morrisons Daily, in Broadgate Lane, and attempted to climb over the counter screen shouting, “This is a robbery”.
He was blocked from entering a storeroom by staff and left the store without taking anything.
He then approached a woman who had just parked outside.
He demanded her car keys and tried to grab them from her but failed and ran off up Broadgate Lane towards Town Street.
The man is described as white and about 25 years old and was wearing a black puffer coat, black trousers, black balaclava and black gloves.
He was carrying a large black cross-body bag.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “While the man’s face was covered during the offences, elements of his clothing may be recognisable to anyone who saw him in the area around the time of the incidents.
“Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240676488 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”