Yorkshire police officer accused of excessive force after using choke hold

Police constable Anthony Spiteri used the controversial technique while responding to a 999 call from a receptionist at Edgerton Hotel in Huddersfield, in December 2018.

The incident occured when a hotel former guest, who had been accused of assault and threatening behaviour, began resisting arrest.

West Yorkshire Police said “a struggle ensued” and PC Spiteri took the suspect to the ground, before applying the choke hold.

The force said he has been accused of using excessive force by applying a technique which “carried a high risk of serious injury and should not have been used”.

At a hearing on June 9, a West Yorkshire Police misconduct panel will examine the evidence and decide whether the use of a choke hold was reasonable and if it was applied for too long.

If the officer is found to have used excessive force, he could be dismissed from the force.

In November, West Yorkshire Police officer PC Graham Kanes was cleared of misconduct after he said “chill out or I’ll choke you out” as he struggled to make an arrest.

The officer said he regretted making the comment while he held Hassan Ahmed’s neck in an incident which was captured on video in Halifax, in August 2020.

In footage shown to the panel, Mr Ahmed was heard to respond to the officer by saying: “I can’t breathe,” and: “I give up, I give up.”

After the five-day misconduct hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Shaf Rehman, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said the force was found to be lawful.

He said: “Unfortunately, our officers do find themselves in situations where the use of force is required for the prevention or detection of crime or to prevent an individual from causing harm to themselves or others.