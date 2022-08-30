Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police constable Rowan Horrocks did not enter a plea at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, when he appeared earlier today.

The 26-year-old, who is based on a response team in Sheffield, has been accused of raping a woman while off duty on November 28 last year.

The officer has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on September 27.

South Yorkshire Police said the constable has been suspended while he awaits trial.

Speaking earlier this week, Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter.

“I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.

“We remain committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police.”

She added: “Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible.”

Last week, a South Yorkshire Police officer was arrested on suspicion of police corruption, incorporating abuse of position, and misconduct in a public office.

The 38-year-old police constabled has been released on bail and suspended by the force while the investigation continues.