Yorkshire police officer arrested and suspended on suspicion of corruption

The 38-year-old police constable, who was based in Doncaster, has been released on bail and suspended, while the investigation continues.

He was arrested on suspicion of police corruption, incorporating abuse of position, and misconduct in a public office.

A police spokesman said: “The police constable, who was working on a response team, has been bailed pending further enquiries and is currently suspended from duties. The investigation is ongoing.”

Two South Yorkshire Police officers were recently found guilty of gross misconduct after they used the force’s computer system to look into investigations involving their relatives.

Following two separate investigations, Charlotte Kaill and Bethany Fuller were found to have “deliberately and knowingly” misused the system.

Ms Kaill was sacked following a misconduct hearing, and Ms Fuller was told she would have been dismissed if she had not resigned at an earlier date.

Concerns about PC Kaill’s behaviour were raised six months after she joined the force, in July 2019, when the Counter Corruption Unit found she had carried out a number of checks on cases involving her relative.

A separate investigation found Ms Fuller opened a record of a domestic abuse investigation, in which her relative had been named as the suspect, while she was at home on study leave.