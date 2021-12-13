Jason Brooks had almost twice the legal amount of alcohol in his system, when he was driving his own car while off duty on October 28

The force said police constable Jason Brooks had almost twice the legal amount of alcohol in his system, when he was driving his own car while off duty on October 28.

He was then convicted of driving over the prescribed limit at Leeds Magistrates Court on November 22, banned from driving for 12 months and fined £350.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer's actions will be scrutinised at a misconduct hearing at Fulford Police Station in York on Friday.

If the three person-panel, chaired by chief constable Lisa Winward, finds him guilty of gross misconduct, he could be dismissed from the force.

In a statement, the force said: “The evidential breath sample recorded 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit being 35 micrograms).

“On November 22, 2021, PC Brooks attended Leeds Magistrates court and was convicted of OPL, having pleaded guilty to the same. PC Brooks was sentenced to a 12-month disqualification from driving, a fine of £350, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

“The conduct breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to discreditable conduct.”

Last month, the force announced detective constable Quita Passmore had been given a final written warning after she ran a red light, while responding to an incident in an unmarked police vehicle, and caused a crash which injured two people.

In a statement, the force said: “ These actions resulted in a vehicle collision and two members of the public sustained serious injuries.

“DC Passmore was responding to a call for all units to provide urgent assistance and had activated the blue lights and siren on her vehicle.

“The actions resulted in a conviction for DC Passmore on February 3, 2021, of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. DC Passmore admitted that her conduct amounted to gross misconduct and the panel concluded the same.”