Yorkshire police officer charged with indecent assaults on boy aged under 14
PC Gary Scott, 50, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (Oct 4) to face the charges which are alleged to have happened between 2001 and 2003, when he was not a police officer.
South Yorkshire Police said Scott worked as a response officer in Rotherham. He was arrested in September 2022 following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department.
He was suspended from duties and faces an internal misconduct investigation alongside the criminal investigation.
Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of professional standards, said: "Allegations of child sexual abuse are always deeply distressing, and I understand our communities will be even more shocked to hear these particular allegations relate to a police officer.
"An investigation was launched as soon as this report was made to us and we have remained open and transparent about its progress through the criminal justice system. We are continuing to ensure the complainant receives appropriate support."