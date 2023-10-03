All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Yorkshire police officer charged with indecent assaults on boy aged under 14

A Yorkshire police officer has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.
By Tom Wilkinson, PA
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:52 BST

PC Gary Scott, 50, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (Oct 4) to face the charges which are alleged to have happened between 2001 and 2003, when he was not a police officer.

South Yorkshire Police said Scott worked as a response officer in Rotherham. He was arrested in September 2022 following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was suspended from duties and faces an internal misconduct investigation alongside the criminal investigation.

Most Popular
Pc Gary Scott, 50, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on WednesdayPc Gary Scott, 50, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday
Pc Gary Scott, 50, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of professional standards, said: "Allegations of child sexual abuse are always deeply distressing, and I understand our communities will be even more shocked to hear these particular allegations relate to a police officer.

"An investigation was launched as soon as this report was made to us and we have remained open and transparent about its progress through the criminal justice system. We are continuing to ensure the complainant receives appropriate support."