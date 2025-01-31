Yorkshire police officer denies raping girl under 13 when he was a youth

A West Yorkshire police officer has denied sexually abusing a young girl for four years when he was a youth.

Pc Marcus Newbold, 29, who is based in Kirklees, pleaded not guilty to non-recent sex offences – including raping a girl aged under 13.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 2007 and 2011.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, Newbold pleaded not guilty to seven offences, including three counts of sexual assault covering 12 occasions.

He is also accused of assault by penetration on three occasions and two charges of causing or inciting to engage in sexual activity, which cover six occasions.

Newbold also faces a single charge of rape.

Judge Guy Kearl set a trial date of September 28 2026 and granted the defendant bail until his next hearing.