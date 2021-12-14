Yorkshire police officer disciplined for use of excessive force against handcuffed prisoner

During a misconduct hearing, the officer accepted claims that excessive force was used in the back of a police vehicle.

The officer was accused of ‘pushing the arrested male onto the back seat, twisting his hands/wrists whilst in handcuffs and forcing his head down into the seat as well as threatening to kick the male in his testicles’.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The officer accepted these allegations, but denied a further allegation relating to three elbow strikes to the male’s chest, stating that this was an appropriate use of force.

A South Yorkshire Police officer has faced a misconduct hearing for using excessive force against a prisoner

“After hearing the evidence, the independent chair of the meeting deemed that the strikes were a legal and appropriate use of force in the circumstances and found that allegation not proven.

“In relation to the allegations admitted, the chair deemed that the allegations amounted to misconduct.”