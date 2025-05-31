Yorkshire police officer praises 'life-saving' wonder drug as it reverses man's overdose

Policing leads in Sheffield have praised a life-saving nasal spray after an officer was able to save a man suffering a drug overdose in the city.

PC Josh Brett, with South Yorkshire Police (SYP), found the man unresponsive in the city centre earlier this month.

Teams were trained on how to use Naloxone in December, a medicine that rapidly reverses the effects of an overdose from drugs such as heroin or fentanyl.

PC Brett said the man had a weak but regular pulse, exhibiting some of the side effects of some opiate overdose.

Spraying the medicine up the man's nose, he knew from his training that it would cause him no further harm.

"After a couple of minutes, he started to come round," said PC Brett. "He started to twitch and show signs of responsiveness and consciousness, and after four or five minutes he was able to tell us his name and date of birth."

Ambulance crews arrived shortly after.

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, force lead for drugs, said: "As police officers, our primary duty is to preserve and save lives and in the face of a potentially lethal drug overdose, Naloxone helps us achieve that.

"It is an incredibly easy medicine to administer and its effectiveness really cannot be understated as it combats the impact of opioid overdoses in a matter of minutes."

Without it, he said, there is a danger of a person slipping into cardiac arrest.

"It works only to combat opioids in a person's system," he added. "Having it available to use really could be the difference between preserving life and having to tell someone that a friend or family member has sadly passed away from a drugs overdose."