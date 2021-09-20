Police constable Koysar Ahmed was found to have used excessive force on the man while responding to a domestic incident in Bradford

A misconduct hearing heard the officer detained the man after he found him sat in a car, repeatedly punched him in the head and used incapacitant spray on him.

When the man told PC Ahmed he was disabled, the officer stated, “I don’t give a s***”.

He was dismissed from the force after both charges were proved at the three-day misconduct hearing last week.

At the previous West Yorkshire Police misconduct hearing, PC David Hitchcocks, who was based at Eccleshill Police Station in Bradford as part of the off-road bike team, was dismissed after he stole motorbike boots and other items of equipment from the force and sold them on eBay.

Another hearing in August heard that detective constable Sean Donoghue stole 11 bottles of wine and a sandwich from Aldi and Tesco stores while off duty.

He was arrested for stealing three bottles of wine and a sandwich from Tesco Express in Baildon in June 2020 and pleaded guilty to theft at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.