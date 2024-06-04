Yorkshire police officer sentenced after sharing pro-Hamas images on WhatsApp

A Yorkshire police officer has been sentenced after sharing images in support of Hamas.

PC Mohammad Adil, who is currently suspended by West Yorkshire Police pending a gross misconduct hearing, pleaded guilty to two counts under the Terrorism Act after sharing offensive images with colleagues via WhatsApp.

The first image, sent on October 31 last year showed a man wearing a Hamas headband, believed to the leader of the Al-Qassam Brigade, Hamas’ military wing, alongside the words: “Today is the time for the Palestinian people to rise, set their path straight, and establish an independent Palestinian State”.

A second image was sent on November 4 and again showed a man wearing a Hamas headband, believed to be the leader of Hamas’ military wing. This time with the words: “We will hold accountable all those who occupied our lands, and Allah will hold accountable all those who remained silent against this occupation and oppression".

After colleagues raised concerns about the images, West Yorkshire Police referred the matter to Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE), who undertook the investigation under the oversight of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Following the investigation’s conclusion in April, it was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised two charges in breach of the Terrorism Act.

Hamas is a proscribed terrorist group under UK law, meaning it is an offence to “express an opinion or belief that is supportive” of it.

PC Adil, 26, pleaded guilty to both charges of publishing an image in support of Hamas, a proscribed organisation, at an earlier hearing. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ court today (June 4), where he was given an 18-month community order, including 160 hours of unpaid work and 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also fined £114 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “PC Adil’s actions were wholly unacceptable and fell far below the standards expected of a police officer.

“I am grateful to those who reported concerns about his behaviour, so that a thorough investigation could be carried out into his actions. What we found was deeply concerning – some of the content shared was antisemitic in nature and showed support for a terrorist group.