A serving Yorkshire police officer who was the victim of a drink drive crash has pleaded with people to think twice before getting behind the wheel over the festive period.

PC Stephen Wales, who serves for West Yorkshire Police, was one of three victims involved a crash with a drink driver on the morning of the Euro 2020 final between England and Itlay in July 2021. All three victims were left with life-changing injuries, including the two members of the public who both had to have amputations.

PC Wales, from Normanton Police Station, was dealing with an incident on Westgate in Wakefield when someone driving while under the influence of alcohol crashed into him and two members of the public. He said the last 17 months of his life have been turned upside down due to the after affects of the crash, which includes more than 30 hours of surgery, therapy and the impact it has had on his friends and family.

He said: “The injuries I sustained were an open tibia/fibula fracture to the right leg. I lost muscle and skin to that leg as a result of that. I’ve had 32 hours of surgery to have the damage repaired in both legs. I’ve undergone numberous amounts of mental health therapies. I’ve an EMD therapy and CBT therapy to help process and deal with the incident.

PC Stephen Wales

"I know it’s coming up to Christmas and people want to drink, want to socialise with family and friends – there’s a major football tournament ongoing again – but please don’t do it. It’s as simple as that. I’m proof of what can happen. Just don’t drink and drive.

"It’s changed my life forever, along with members of the public. It’s a had a massive impact not just to myself but to my little girls, my family. It’s affected their lives not only my life.”

The driver of the vehicle involved was sentenced to three years, eight months imprisonment and a lengthy driving ban.

Inspector Claire Patterson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “PC Stephen Wales’ experience is a clear example of the impact drink or drug driving can have on those involved, all three victims in this case have had their lives changed forever.

PC Stephen Wales' injury

“As we get closer to Christmas, consider the potentially fatal impact drink or drug driving could have on a victim of a road traffic collision. Imagine if that victim was your family member or a friend and was a result of a driver using their vehicle whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

