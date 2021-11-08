Yorkshire police officers 'outraged' at plans for personal mobile phones to be 'spot checked'

Sir Tom Windsor, Her Majesty’s chief inspector of constabulary, has suggested that police officers should face random spot checks on their phones in the same way that they undergo random drug tests.

The suggestion was made during an interview with The Times, in which Sir Tom said checks of both work and mobile phones could help improve standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the move could deter cops from using social media and texts to share photographs of crime scenes and inappropriate jokes.

The South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation said officers are outraged at plans for their mobile phones to be the subject of spot checks

Sir Tom also said it could deter online misogyny, sexual harassment, homophobic slurs, racism and sexism.

But Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation, which represents ranks and file officers, said: “This has caused utter outrage amongst SYP officers.

“The first thing to say on this outrageous statement from Tom Winsor is that there would be several legal barriers to do this so it’s an unlikely measure that could be taken.

“However this outrageous proposition adds to the already rock bottom morale that is running through policing and presenting this on the front pages adds fuel to the disgraceful and disproportionate attack that our officers are enduring from some areas of the mainstream media.

“Our officers are putting their lives on the line and working extremely long hours every day protecting the public, they do not deserve to be tarred with the same brush of the tiniest of minorities of corrupt officers – for who there are processes in place and will be dealt with as we have seen. Nobody hates corrupt officers more than police officers themselves.

“There are sadly high profile examples of corruption in every industry and the public sector. Do we then see those organisations treated with the same appalling level of relentless disproportionate attacks? No we don’t.

“Our hardworking officers are totally fed up and deserve better…enough is enough...stop it!!!”

John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation, said: “Police officers are subject to the law, like anyone else. Any criminal investigation could allow the personal phones of officers to be examined. In addition to this, officers are subject to strict misconduct regulations both on and off duty.

“Random checks of their personal phones for nothing more than a fishing exercise would be excessive, disproportionate and unlawful.

“Police officers deserve to have a private life.”

Sir Tom’s comments came as he condemned the actions of Met police officers PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis, who have been warned that they are facing jail after admitting charges of misconduct in a public office.

They pair used their mobile phones to photograph the bodies of two murdered sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, as they guarded guarded the crime scene in a London park.

They then shared the images on WhatsApp for non policing purposes.

The sisters were stabbed to death by Danyal Hussein in June 2020.

The judge hearing the case of the two disgraced police officers warned them: “You should be under no illusion…it is extremely likely you will receive a custodial sentence of some length.”