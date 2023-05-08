Yorkshire police officer's pride at following in his late father's footsteps to serve at the King's Coronation

A police officer from South Yorkshire has spoken of his pride as he followed in his late father's footsteps to serve at the King's Coronation.

Some 29,000 serving officers were brought in from across the nation to serve on the streets of London and Windsor on Saturday so that everyone was able to enjoy the day.

Three officers from South Yorkshire Police were selected to work as route liners along the very length of the King's Coronation procession.

And among them was Sgt Jonathan Simpson, whose father carried out the same role in 1953 for the crowning of the late Queen.

Sgt Jon Simpson, pictured fourth from front

Sgt Simpson said: "My late father, Sgt Ray Simpson, served as police officer for the City of Coventry Police as it was known then, for over 20 years.

"Back in 1953, he was selected to work at the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, also performing the role of a route liner, and was posted to Regent Street.

"This was a duty that my father was rightly extremely proud to carry out," he added.

"The competition for selection was huge, with only City of Coventry Police’s best calibre of officers making the cut. My father was somewhat of a hero to me and highly influential in my decision to join the police.”

Jon's father Sgt Ray Simpson worked at the Coronation of HM Queen Elizabeth II in 1953

Sgt Simpson has served with the force for 24 years, across a range of frontline posts from response to neighbourhood policing. Most recently, he served as force coordinator for Project Servator. On Saturday, he was posted to Whitehall for the King's Procession. Two other officers, PC Karen Stebel and PC Andy House were posted to Buckingham Palace.

Millions of people worldwide watched Saturday's Coronation, with many thousands lining the streets of London to watch the procession.

To Sgt Simpson, this was a particularly poignant occasion.

"Sadly my father passed away in 2007 and is missed to this day," he said.

