An investigation is underway in Rotherham after a woman was left seriously injured following reports of shots being fired outside a pub and police are appealing for information, witnesses and footage.

There were reports of shots being fired outside of a pub in Wath in Rotherham and a woman was left seriously injured.

Officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge on High Street just before 10pm on Friday night (June 28, 2024).

It is thought that a group of men attended the area and discharged a firearm, leaving a 55-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and she remains there at this time.

An area outside the Red Lion pub was cordoned off on Friday night, with evidence consistent with a firearm discharge was found at the scene.

The cordon has since been lifted but two scenes remain in place in Strathmore Grove and Saville Road in Wath as part of this investigation.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are carrying out additional high visibility patrols in the High Street area following Friday’s incident and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to our officers while they are in the community.

“They are there to help you and to keep you safe. As our investigation progresses, we are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward if they haven’t already done so.”

Detective Inspector Iain Rawlins said: “This was an alarming incident in which shots were fired outside a pub causing a serious injury to one woman.

“Other people could so easily have been injured too and we are now ploughing lots of resources into this investigation to find the people responsible.

“Our investigation is continuing at pace with various lines of enquiry being carried out. However, we need the public's support, help and cooperation and I am urging anyone with information to get in touch with us immediately.

“Even the smallest piece of intelligence from you could prove crucial to our investigation and we would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the High Street area at the time and has relevant doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage.

“We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire and I want to reassure the public that our teams are working hard to find the person responsible for this firearms discharge.”

If you think you can help, please get in touch by calling the police on 101, quoting incident number 1129 of 28 June 2024.

You can also get in touch through the online reporting portal and if you want to submit footage to the police you can use the investigations portal.