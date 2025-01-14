South Yorkshire Police confirmed they seized over £17.5 million worth of cannabis from the streets of Rotherham throughout 2024.

Across 2024, officers executed 70 warrants all over the borough - leading to 17,846 cannabis plants being seized from the streets of Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police estimated that each plant is worth £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £17,846,000.

The warrants were all executed as part of the police’s Operation Grow.

A cannabis grow dismantled as part of Op Grow in 2024 | South Yorkshire Police

Launched in 2021, Op Grow is the district’s dedicated approach to target and disrupt the production and supply of drugs to local communities, with the profits often used for funding organised crime.

Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector John Crapper said: “I am very proud of the results achieved by the teams involved in Op Grow, with over 40 people arrested in 2024. We all want to make Rotherham a better, safer place to live and this operation forms part of our ongoing work to achieve this.”

The largest cannabis factory dismantled during Op Grow this year was found in a commercial premises on Sycamore Road, Eastwood.

Within the grow, over 5,000 plants were found – with a street value of over £5 million.

Inspector Crapper added: “We still have work to do; cannabis is not a harmless drug – it funds organised crime and results in the exploitation of vulnerable people. It is vital that people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime.