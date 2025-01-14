Yorkshire police seize over £17.5 million worth of cannabis from Rotherham streets in 2024
Across 2024, officers executed 70 warrants all over the borough - leading to 17,846 cannabis plants being seized from the streets of Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police estimated that each plant is worth £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £17,846,000.
The warrants were all executed as part of the police’s Operation Grow.
Launched in 2021, Op Grow is the district’s dedicated approach to target and disrupt the production and supply of drugs to local communities, with the profits often used for funding organised crime.
Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector John Crapper said: “I am very proud of the results achieved by the teams involved in Op Grow, with over 40 people arrested in 2024. We all want to make Rotherham a better, safer place to live and this operation forms part of our ongoing work to achieve this.”
The largest cannabis factory dismantled during Op Grow this year was found in a commercial premises on Sycamore Road, Eastwood.
Within the grow, over 5,000 plants were found – with a street value of over £5 million.
Inspector Crapper added: “We still have work to do; cannabis is not a harmless drug – it funds organised crime and results in the exploitation of vulnerable people. It is vital that people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime.
“We will carry on gathering further intelligence and work with partners to create safer communities. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Your information is vital in helping us tackle these grows.”